Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,342 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.18% of Exscientia worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exscientia by 108.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 202,377 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. Exscientia plc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Exscientia had a negative net margin of 620.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAI shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

