Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 111,395 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,395 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.23% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEPC. CWM LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 9.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

