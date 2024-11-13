Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 238 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 237.75 ($3.06), with a volume of 1197523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.50 ($3.04).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £750.21 million and a PE ratio of -4,890.00.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
