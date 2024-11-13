Bancreek Capital Management LP Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Amentum makes up approximately 1.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $6,842,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $5,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $4,134,000.
Amentum Stock Performance
AMTM opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amentum Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
