Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares in the company, valued at $991,327.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

