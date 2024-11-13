Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,600 shares, an increase of 2,269.4% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.7 days.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $8.57.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

