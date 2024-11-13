Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and traded as high as $32.61. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 20,898 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity at Bankwell Financial Group

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $50,602.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,838.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile



Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

