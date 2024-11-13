Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Stock Price

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Gauzy Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gauzy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,030,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter worth $1,202,000.
About Gauzy
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
