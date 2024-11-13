Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Stock Price

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Gauzy from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAUZ

Gauzy Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gauzy

Shares of NASDAQ GAUZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gauzy has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,030,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,824,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,289,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Gauzy in the second quarter worth $1,202,000.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.