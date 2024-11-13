Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCNAF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Barco has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23.
About Barco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.