BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Matt Meeker Buys 34,000 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,379.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BARK Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.42. BARK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BARK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 298,343 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in BARK by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BARK by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

