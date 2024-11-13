Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.610-6.045 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 4,104,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,233. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

