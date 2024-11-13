Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 17,775 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $567,555.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,957,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,291,506.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 35,550 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 798,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,576. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.23. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

