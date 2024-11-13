Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 230.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Angi alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Angi

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 865,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $905.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.95. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. Angi had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 24.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 152.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.