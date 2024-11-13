Benjamin Jackson Sells 4,727 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $34,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,528 shares in the company, valued at $992,064.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SERA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,932. The company has a market capitalization of $241.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $12.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 209,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

