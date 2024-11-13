Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,369.17% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Shares of XAIR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 111,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 1,476,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $738,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,249,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,705.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XAIR. Roth Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

