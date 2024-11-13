BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 576,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

BTAI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 312,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

