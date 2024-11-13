BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,024. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,670 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $466,460.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,888,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,241,914.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 723,927 shares of company stock valued at $11,925,047 in the last ninety days.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

