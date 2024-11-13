BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 29th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
BTZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 136,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,461. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
