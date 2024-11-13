BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0754 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

BGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.