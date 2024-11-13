BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,767. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

