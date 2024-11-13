BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BGY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,767. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
