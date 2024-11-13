BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 29th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 83,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

