Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BTT traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 213,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,953. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.