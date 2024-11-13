BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

MUI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 1,050,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,432. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

