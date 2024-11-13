BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 183,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,937. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.