BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MUC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 183,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,937. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
