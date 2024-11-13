BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

MHD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 69,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,433. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.