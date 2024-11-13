BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 12,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,485. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.