BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 7,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,466. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.