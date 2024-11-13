BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,996. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

