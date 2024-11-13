Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 171,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
