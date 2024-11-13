Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. 171,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

