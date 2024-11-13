BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

