BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 2nd

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 3,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.08.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.