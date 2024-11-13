Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Marathon Capitl

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Marathon Capitl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BE. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 830,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after buying an additional 325,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
