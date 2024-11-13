Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BJDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 19.69% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

