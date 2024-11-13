BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

DXC Technology stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

