Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Raised by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booking by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $26.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,996.06. 66,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,287.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,959.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,079.50 and a 12 month high of $5,069.44.

Booking Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,749.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

