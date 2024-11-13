Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.78 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:BHR opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $3.95.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
