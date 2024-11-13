Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.29 and last traded at $63.29. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.30.

Brenntag Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.