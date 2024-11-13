BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lowered to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

BRF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.93. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

