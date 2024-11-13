BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Down 80.1% in October

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.1% from the October 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

