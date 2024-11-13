Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.6 billion-$29.6 billion.
Bridgestone Price Performance
Bridgestone stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.
Bridgestone Company Profile
