Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

