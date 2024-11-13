Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWBBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance
Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.