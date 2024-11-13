Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $104,109.39 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,303,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,560,561.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00.

Bristow Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTOL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. 148,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter worth about $414,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,554,000 after buying an additional 92,086 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristow Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 88,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

