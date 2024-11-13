Britvic (LON:BVIC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,293 ($16.64) and last traded at GBX 1,291.36 ($16.62), with a volume of 2576731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,282 ($16.50).

Britvic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,513.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,277.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,168.54.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Further Reading

