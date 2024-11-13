Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,393.0% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 75,033 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

