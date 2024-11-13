Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at $17,683,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $83.36 and a one year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

