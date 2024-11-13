Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 6,364 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 479,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

