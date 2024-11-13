Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 7,683 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

