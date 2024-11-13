Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,438. The company has a market cap of $506.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,933.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,734 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Recommended Stories

