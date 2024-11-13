Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVVBY traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.33. 9,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$45.83 and a twelve month high of C$68.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.70.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.