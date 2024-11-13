Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the October 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 6,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKH. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 141.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,693,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 477,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

