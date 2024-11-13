Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $33.28.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
