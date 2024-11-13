Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

